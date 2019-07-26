Bridge replacement continues on I-44; drivers urged to use caution

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Construction continues on one of Southwest Missouri’s major highways.

13 bridges are being completely replaced, while six are being rehabilitated on I-44. A three month project in Lawrence County includes replacing bridges at Mile Markers 42, 45, 48, and 49.

Traffic patterns will be reduced to one lane in each direction and drivers will be shifted head-to-head in the westbound lanes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution during the construction.

“Start slowing down. Start being prepared. As you approach that merge zone we ask that everyone stay in their lane, stay in both lanes, utilizing both lanes all the way up to the merge point.” Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D PIO

Construction on Mile Markers 48 and 49 started last week, while construction will begin on Mile Markers 42 and 45 next week.

All projects on I-44 are expected to be completed by December 2021.