VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT has announced the closure of the bridge over McKenzie Creek in Vernon County west of Schell City on Route M.

MoDOT crews will be repairing driving surfaces across the bridge. Construction begins Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 from 7:00 A.M. through 5:00 P.M.

Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either side of the bridge, but will not be able to travel through the work zone.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and there will be NO signed detours.