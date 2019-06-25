Bridge near Goodman closed due to flood damage

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. —

A bridge in McDonald County is closed due to damage from flood waters.

The bridge on Route C, which is two miles east of Goodman, has been closed until further notice according to MODOT. Crews are in the area evaluating damage on the bridge before they can order materials. Once they do order what they need, it could take a while before they get those materials in. Extra barricades and mounds of dirt have been placed in front of the bridge to keep people from driving around barricades. MODOT is advising drivers to seek an alternate route. Crews had already started bridge maintenance on June 17th before the flooding damage occurred Sunday.