Briarbrook resident organizes paddle party to benefit damaged golf course

A Briarbrook resident is working to make sure a staple in the community recovers after being hit by an EF-3 tornado in May.

Ashlee Carter has lived in the Briarbrook community for most of her life.

She says the Briarbrook Golf Course is a place for many in the community to enjoy themselves, so to help the facility she organized a paddle party.

More than 90 donations valuing over $4,000 were donated to auction off.

The golf course lost more than 170 trees.

In addition, the site sustained major damage to its poolhouse and patio furniture.

Ashlee Carter, Briarbrook Country Club Paddle Party Organizer, says, “And I know sometimes people don’t think about this, but because of the damage, no one got to play golf for a month. Which means not only did no one get to play golf but the club itself had no income coming in.”

Carter adds she is hoping the paddle party raises at least several thousand dollars.

Some of the items sold include a game console with 18,000 games, photos with a professional photographer, and gift certificates.