Briarbrook Begins Clean Up Efforts

CARL JUNCTION, MO., - Clean up efforts are already underway in Carl Junction to ease congestion on their streets.



The city has contracted the Asbell Company to remove tree limbs and vegetation from the area.



They've started in the Briarbrook neighborhood on par avenue and are planning on working up through Lakeview street today.



The city asks if residents already haven't, to place all limbs and vegetation close to the curb for easy cleanup.



If they have any construction debris, to put that in a separate pile.

Through the residents cooperation the city is hoping to have the area cleaned in no time, so equipment can get in and out of the area with ease.