JOPLIN, Mo. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hearing you have breast cancer is often a scary and devastating experience.

Jessica Pratt, Breast Cancer Survivor: “It was scary at first. Actually diagnosed just a few doors down. So pretty much the scariest time of my life.”

Jessica Pratt was diagnosed with breast cancer 8 years ago, but she still remembers that day.

“October 22nd.”

So many thoughts going through her head.

“I looked over at my husband and he was pretty torn up and just something in me kind of clicked and I was like, I gotta fight.”

By her side during that fight–along with her family, was the team with Freeman Health System’s Women’s Center.

“Everything was done here, diagnosed here, saw the doctor here, so coming to one place made it nice.”

She was connected to a breast health navigator–who assisted her from the time she was diagnosed–throughout her treatment.

“I think I did have a couple of questions, you know, and it could 10 o’clock at night and I would text her and you know she’d get right back with me or the next day. It was kind of a go-to, there for a while I called her my “go-to girl'”.

Dr. Alan Buchele says a breast health evaluation goes beyond just the mammogram screening–which he suggests getting every year.

Dr. Alan Buchele, Freeman Women’s Center Director, said, “One of the nice things about the breast center is that we collaborate with a radiologist the day of the visit so we can look at the mammogram, we can do an exam, we cant talk to the patients about what we think we want to do and then move forward with a biopsy even later that day so we try to get that answered quickly.”

Now on the other side of the journey, Pratt says she grateful.

“I kind of latched on to that navigator, so I invited her to some doctor’s appointments and things like that, to go with me and that helped her I believe in seeing our side of it,” said Pratt.