JOPLIN, Mo. — A water leak has opened up and is spilling on to part of 15th Street in Joplin.

Around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning (7/22), water could be seen flowing up from several parts of 15th Street, along a one block section, between Virginia and Pennsylvania Avenues.

Workers from Missouri American Water arrived on the scene just before 6:00 a.m. this morning, blocking off the east-bound lanes of 15th Street, near Main Street.

A large backhoe was also brought in, and is parked nearby.

It’s unknown what time the water leak began.

Officials with Missouri American Water could not be reached for comment at this time.

This is an on-going situation, and we’ll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.