BREAKING: Three teens charged in Lee Cemetery vandalism case

Three 17-year-old’s have been charged in regard to damage at Lee Cemetery in Verona.

Curtis Board, Matthew Levan, and Holden Davenort, all of Aurora, have been charged with first degree property damage and first degree trespassing by the Lawrence County Prosecutor.

Approximately 50 headstones were destroyed or damaged at Lee Cemetery on May 31st.

Previous story: UP’righting other people’s wrongs at Lee Cemetery

The investigation was aided by tips that came to the Aurora Police Department by citizens. That information was followed up on by Aurora detectives and passed to Lawrence County detectives for further investigation.

Currently, Board is in the only suspect in custody at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. However, the other two suspects are expected to be in custody soon.

The Sheriff’s Office has expressed thanks to all who provided tips and information that led to charges being filed.

