Breaking the Silence 5k and 10k was held for a good cause

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens spent Saturday morning running for a good cause in Landreth Park.

Saturday was the sixth annual Breaking the Silence 5k and 10k.

The run raises awareness about sexual abuse.

Organizers say one in four girls and one in 13 boys will be sexually abused by they time they are 18-years-old.

The run is benefitting the Children’s Center which helps investigate abuse and neglect and has locations in Joplin, Monett, Nevada, and Butler.

Before the run a survivor of abuse shared her story with the crowd.

Shanna Olds, Speaker, says, “In 2011 someone shared their story with me and it broke me free from the darkness that i was hiding behind and that’s my hope is somebody can hear a story and it will break them free from the darkness that they feel.”

Miranda Murdock, Race Director, says, “I think its important for the community to see how common it is and its important for the survivors to bring light to their own story.”

The Children’s Center says they see a rise in child abuse reports after Saturday’s run.

The money raised will help the nonprofit with unexpected expenses and items for the children they help.