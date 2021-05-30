BREAKING– The search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Shoal Creek is now over

NEOSHO, Mo. — The search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Shoal Creek is now over.

After five days of searching rescue crews recovered the body of Kaylin Brown.

She was swept away by a strong current at Shoal Creek at Lime Kiln Park in Neosho on Wednesday.

Just before 7 P.M. was found 3.26 miles down stream from where she was swept away.

Brown’s body was recovered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol before 8pm Sunday night.

Sunday the Missouri Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, Newton County Rescue and Recovery and Neosho Police and Fire were searching the area for Kaylin Brown.

Her body was found by a volunteer group — called Mennonite Disaster Service: Arkansas Search and Rescue.