BREAKING: State Line Fatality Crash, Seneca; MO to OK

(MO/OK STATE LINE ROAD) — Multi-vehicle Crash has closed the state line. Shannon Becker is on the scene.

MoDOT Emergency Response is redirecting traffic on the Missouri side.

Preliminary information provided tells us two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Others we are told numerous others will seek treatment via POV (privately owned vehicle).

Three vehicles were involved. Oklahoma and Missouri authorities were on the crash scene, however Seneca Police Department will work the scene.

Please avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSED

Hwy U and Bethel Road in MO

From OK at State Line Road diverts to Old Cemetery Road

We will have more information as it’s available.