BREAKING: Shots fired in north Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Emergency responders are on scene at the intersection of North Jackson and West Murphy in Joplin.

The call came in shortly after 9:30pm Tuesday.

Neighbors tell us they heard multiple gunshots. At least one person has been taken to a hospital.

JPD Crime Scene Command Unit

The Joplin Police Department Crime Scene Command Unit has arrived to begin investigating the incident.

This is breaking news story and will updated as more information becomes available.