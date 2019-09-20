BREAKING: Possible pipe bomb found near vacant Newton County building

NEWTON COUNTY Mo. — Newton County authorities are investigating a report of a possible pipe bomb found outside a vacant building.

The Redings Mill Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the 5300 block of South Rangeline Road and Saginaw Road around 10 Friday morning.

A passerby by noticed a suspicious device and called authorities.

Businesses in the vicinity have been evacuated.

The Springfield Bomb Squad is on the way to help investigate.

The scene is secure and the road is still open, but may be closed down as the investigation continues.

We are working to get more information.