SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Two lanes of traffic on I-49 are being diverted as police investigate a fatality.

Short before 10 Tuesday evening, a semi-truck hit someone riding a bicycle near Mile Marker 28 on I-49 near the Love’s Truck Stop.

Currently, both northbound lanes of I-49 are closed.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 86. The southbound lanes are still open.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.