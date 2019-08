PITTSBURG, Kan. – Police are currently on scene investigating a stabbing.

Officers tell us a person of interest has been detained, but that person is not under arrest.

The call for the stabbing came in around 8:30 from a Casey’s in town.

Crews are on scene working to process information and interview witnesses. Authorites say the scene is contained and there is no threat to the community.

We will bring you more information on this situation as it becomes available.