BREAKING: One Injured in Shooting in Lamar

LAMAR–One person is in custody and another injured after a shooting in Lamar tonight.
Police say they’ve got one person in custody and aren’t looking for anyone.
The victim has been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures.
The shooting happened on Grand Street near 12th Street.
Police are not releasing names right now.
The Lamar Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Grand Street. One suspect is in custody and there is no cause for alarm. One victim was transported to an area hospital.Lamar Police Department