BREAKING: Officer involved shooting under investigation in Labette County, one man dead

CHETOPA, Kan.—KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team are investigating an officer involved shooting after police attempted to serve a search warrant at a home in Chetopa.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, officers from the Chetopa Police Department served a search warrant at 1110 Cherry Street. A drug investigation had led the Department to obtain a search warrant for the property.

After knocking and announcing their presence several times, three officers entered the home. As the first officer inside the house made his way down a hallway, he encountered an armed man and fired three shots. All officers quickly exited the house and took cover.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to help.

Once officers were outside the home, they called for the occupants of the house to come out. A 25-year-old female exited and she reported that the only other person still inside the home was the man they previously encountered, and that he required medical attention.

Police again entered the home and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. A rifle was discovered near him and EMS responded. The man, Scott Souders, 38, was declared deceased at the scene. Souders lived at the residence.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Labette County Attorney for review.