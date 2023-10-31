Threat of a possible device at the Grove Middle School campus

Update 3:45 p.m.

Grove middle school student was arrested around 11 a.m., according to Mark Morris, Grove Police Chief. He is facing a terrorist threat charge.

Update: 1:40 p.m.

Buildings returned to normal activities. No explosive devices were found.

Update: 12:30 p.m.

The school district’s Alternative Academy was also evacuated. Bomb techs and bomb-sniffing dogs are on-site examining a suspicious backpack.

Middle School parents are allowed to pick their children up at the off-campus site..

______________

GROVE, Okla. — The Grove Middle School campus was evacuated Tuesday morning after school officials received a threat of a possible device at the site.

School officials said all the other campuses are “shelter in place” and law enforcement is on the scene.

The district has asked that no one enter the area around the west campuses. More information will be released as soon as officials know more.

The school district has a student population of approximately 2,500 students, 180 faculty members, and 134 support staff members at the district’s six instructional sites.

DEVELOPING STORY