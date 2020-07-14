Coffeyville Police responds to shooting injuring one person

COFFEYVILLE, Ks. — The Coffeyville Police Department (CPD) is needing the public’s help for information about a shooting that occurred in the early afternoon on Monday, July 13th, injuring one person.

At 1:27 P.M. on Monday, July 13th, the Coffeyville Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Buckeye Street for a disturbance.

At the same time, a subject arrived at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) with gunshot wounds. The victim is currently being treated at CRMC.

Coffeyville Police officers learned that an altercation had taken place and one person was shot.

CPD is asking for anyone with information to call the department at 620-252-6160 or Detective Vargas at 620-252-6010.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.