BREAKING: MIAA suspends all Intercollegiate Sports indefinitely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Per a release from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), the remainder of the winter and spring sports seasons are suspended indefinitely.

Full Story⬇️https://t.co/qdFCeThJ0O — The MIAA (@TheMIAA) March 12, 2020

This includes all competitions and practices by conference teams. This will take effect at 11 p.m. tonight (March 12th, 2020).

According to the release, “[T]he indefinite suspension applies to all institutional practices and competitions in any MIAA sport, regardless of season, until further notice.”

The release also went on to state, “The health of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities is paramount during this growing health crisis.”

This comes after the NCAA announced the canceling off all major tournaments for the remainder of the 2020 winter and spring seasons, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments that were set to start later this month.