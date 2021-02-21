Breaking News out of Avilla, MO two people were found dead

AVILLA, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Avilla.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says they were called in just after 5:30 P.M. Sunday.

They were called in after an individual was checking on their friend at their residence and saw them inside, but they couldn’t get to the door.

The Avilla Fire Department was then dispatched to the home.

Authorities say they discovered two deceased individuals.

The Jasper County Sheriff Randy Kaiser says next of kin notifications have not been made yet and it’s too early to determine the causes of death.

