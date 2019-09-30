BREAKING: 7-year-old killed in southeast Kansas murder-suicide, man in critical condition

PARSONS, Ks. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a man is in critical condition after a murder-suicide in Parsons.

Just after 10:20 Sunday night Parson Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1700 block of Chess Avenue.

Joshua Bode was found with two gunshot wounds to his face, and was flown to KU Medical Center. Bode remains in critical condition.

Zachary Castorena, of Parsons, was identified as the suspect. He was not found at the scene, so officers established a perimeter outside of his residence on the 3100 block of Corning Avenue. They tried to negotiate with him through a loudspeaker.

Castorena called Parsons Dispatch from inside his house, threatening suicide and that he would kill his daughter.

After being unsuccessful in negotiations, 2 officers made entry into the house. They found Castorena dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He had shot his 7-year-old daughter in the head before turning the gun on himself. She was life flighted to Springfield with critical wounds, but succumbed to her injures just after 3:15 AM Monday.

Crisis Counselors are being organized for local schools this morning.

The investigation is on-going.