BREAKING: Neosho city manager submits resignation

NEOSHO, Mo.– Neosho City Manager, Leland Butcher, submits a letter of resignation to city council.

He’s been in the position for less than a year, starting in September of 2018. The Neosho City Council will hold a special session this Thursday, July 11th, at 7 P.M. in City Hall Council Chambers to discuss the matter.

The other item listed on the agenda for that special session is city employee health care. Prior to hiring Butcher last year, the City of Neosho had been without a city manager for nearly two years.

He replaced Dana Daniel, who served as the Interim City Manager after Troy Royer resigned in November of 2016.

We spoke to Butcher on the phone, and he did not wish to comment on the matter of the resignation. However, he did say, “I wish the City of Neosho the best in the future.”



