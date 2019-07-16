BREAKING: Missouri Supreme Court upholds Craig Wood’s death sentence

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for Craig Michael Wood. Wood was sentenced in January 2018 for the 2014 abduction, rape and murder of Hailey Owens of Springfield.

Back in January of this year, Wood petitioned the Missouri Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, saying certain evidence shouldn’t have been allowed during the trial.

Wood’s attorney also argued the jury didn’t reach an unanimous decision recommending he receive the death penalty and that some members of Owens family didn’t want him to get the death penalty.

In a majority ruling issued today, the Missouri Supreme Court said Wood’s death penalty sentence should stand.