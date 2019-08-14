Breaking: Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate JPD officer involved shooting

The male suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Chief Matt Stewart of the Joplin Police Department spoke to us at the scene of an officer involved shooting, where the suspect has died.

Chief Stewart states in part: 9:20 PM, 901 Kensington Joplin Police officers responded to the report of a suspicious person.

Officers arrived and encountered a subject who was combative. Officer(s) deployed their tasers, which at that time were ineffective. Then an officer deployed their duty weapon, striking the suspect.

Fire and EMS called to the scene where he was transported to a local hospital. There he was pronounced deceased from those injuries.

As per Joplin Police policy a separate agency will handle the investigation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol are conducting that investigation.

Look for more from MSHP tomorrow.

This is a continuing investigation. Watch for updates here.