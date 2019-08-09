BREAKING: Missing children found safe

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The three children of a woman found dead on the side of a McDonald County Highway have been found safe.

The Sheriff’s Office reported them safe around 9:30 pm Thursday, located in Iowa.

More information is expected to be released Friday.

4-year-old Siah Casillas, 20-month-old Saidah Noor and 7-month old Intisar Mahamed’s mother, 25-year-old Jessica McCormack has not been seen since around the middle of July.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has strong evidence to believe the body found with a suitcase by a bicyclist last month on the side of Highway 59 is that of McCormack.

Formal identification will not be complete until dental records and DNA samples are confirmed, but authorities do have a DNA sample from a family member at this time to compare.

