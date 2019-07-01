Joplin Police believe the shooting happened at an unknown location in Jasper County

MALE SUFFERING “SUSPICIOUS” GUNSHOT WOUND TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL MALE SUFFERING “SUSPICIOUS” GUNSHOT WOUND TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL◽️ Joplin Police believe the victim was transported in a vehicle and dropped off in the parking lot of Flying J. CLICK for exclusive infohttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/breaking-man-found-with-suspicious-gunshot-wound-at-flying-j/ Posted by Joplin News First on Monday, July 1, 2019

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A man suffering from a suspicious gunshot wound is found at the Flying J parking lot Monday morning.

Just after 8:00 a.m., the Joplin Police Department responded to a 26-year-old male who had been shot.

He has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was awake, alert and talking upon EMS arrival.

Joplin Police believe the victim was transported in a vehicle and dropped off in the parking lot of Flying J.

Officers believe the shooting occurred outside the city limits in Jasper County.

They are currently questioning people as Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies arrive on scene to assist.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it’s available.