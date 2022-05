JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are asking for your help in a homicide investigation.

They’ve released these images of the suspect vehicle connected to the shooting near 5th and Connor Monday.



It’s a black Ford Taurus S.H.O., which stands for “Super High Output.”

If you know anything about the car, you should not approach it as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.



You can call JPD at (417) 623-3131.