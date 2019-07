PRESS RELEASE FROM JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

On July 2nd, 2019 at approximately 5:38 P.M. Jasper County Deputies were called to the 43 boat access on Center Creek for a death investigation of an apparent drowning.

Jason Baker, 53, of Carl Junction was found deceased in the water approximately 1 mile West of the boat access.

There is no foul play suspected at this time and the investigation is on going.