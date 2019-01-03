News

BREAKING: Jalen Vaden pleads guilty, sentenced in court today

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 02:05 PM CST

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - The defense attorney in a child abuse death case makes a surprise move in court today.

Attorney Tracey Martin announced in Jasper County Circuit Court that Jalen Vaden, 23, would be changing his plea to guilty of abuse of a child resulting in death.

Greene County Judge Michael Cordonnier accepted the plea deal, which included a 22 year prison sentence. 

Police responded to a home at 405 Meadow Lake Drive in Carl Junction on November 28th, 2017 and found three-year-old Jayda Kyle unresponsive. Kyle was transported to the hospital with abusive head trauma and died on December 1st, 2017 as a result of her injuries.

A forensic autopsy revealed several head injuries consistent with child abuse. Vaden was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother.  

