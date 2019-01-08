BREAKING: Flights to Chicago from Joplin approved

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin city leaders officially approve flights from Joplin to Chicago at tonight's council meeting.

The Joplin City Government Facebook page writes, "It’s official! Starting in June Joplin is flying to Chicago!"

