BREAKING: Death Investigation in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - On 1-11-2019 at 6:50PM the Joplin Police Department was dispatched to 3rd and Connor for a male down in the roadway.

Officers arrived and determined the male had been assaulted.

He was transported to Freeman Hospital and detectives began an investigation.

The male later died at the hospital and a death investigation is underway.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to please contact the Joplin Police Department.