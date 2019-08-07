BREAKING: Crash closes Highway 96 near Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Reported two vehicle crash east of Carthage occurred around 5:25 PM near County Lane 124.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Carthage Police assisted as the Missouri State Highway Patrol processed the crash scene.

MSHP trooper tells us two people were transported to an area hospital, before we arrived after 6:30 PM. Condition unknown at this time.

Carthage Fire Department extricated one person from the SUV. This crash, is about one mile east of Kellogg Lake. A passenger vehicle, SUV, collided with a pickup hauling a trailer of bricks.









At this time, drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes:

Highway 37 at Avilla

Highway V at Kellogg Lake in Carthage

We’ll have more information at it becomes available.