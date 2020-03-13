BREAKING: Bourbon County Commissioners approve a contract to build a wind farm

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — Bourbon County Commissioners approve a contract to build the Jayhawk Wind Farm.
This morning the commission met to make the final decision, signing 5 agreements with Apex Energy to have 50 wind turbines built between Crawford and Bourbon Counties.
The agreements address road-use, pilot payments, decommissioning and more.
Construction is set to begin in the fall of this year, and should take 8-10 months to complete.
Residents that are opposed to the project were also present at the meeting. They’re hoping to organize another protest for this weekend. Kansas Senator Mike Thompson has also voiced his concerns in the past following a visit to the area. Some locals fear what it could mean for taxpayers.
