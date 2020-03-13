BREAKING: Bourbon County Commissioners approve a contract to build a wind farm

FILE – This May 6, 2013 file photo shows a wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. The military wants North Dakota and perhaps four other states with nuclear missile arsenals to consider new rules aimed at preventing conflicts between wind turbines and helicopters that provide security at launch facilities. Defense Department and Air Force officials were meeting Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 with North Dakota lawmakers and regulatory officials. (AP Photo/Matt Young, File)

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — Bourbon County Commissioners approve a contract to build the Jayhawk Wind Farm.

This morning the commission met to make the final decision, signing 5 agreements with Apex Energy to have 50 wind turbines built between Crawford and Bourbon Counties.

The agreements address road-use, pilot payments, decommissioning and more.

Construction is set to begin in the fall of this year, and should take 8-10 months to complete.

Residents that are opposed to the project were also present at the meeting. They’re hoping to organize another protest for this weekend. Kansas Senator Mike Thompson has also voiced his concerns in the past following a visit to the area. Some locals fear what it could mean for taxpayers.

We’ll hear more from residents, city commissioners, and Apex Energy representatives tonight at 6 on KSN Local News.