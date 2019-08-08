BREAKING: Body found in McDonald County identified, woman’s 3 children still missing

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified the female found last week alongside Highway 59 between Lanagan and Noel.

According to friends, 25-year-old Jessica McCormack has not been seen since around the middle of July.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has strong evidence to believe the body found with a suitcase by a bicyclist last month on the side of Highway 59 is that of McCormack.

Formal identification will not be complete until dental records and DNA samples are confirmed, but authorities do have a DNA sample from a family member at this time to compare.

McCormack’s three small children have not been seen since her disappearance.

The Sheriff’s office needs your help to find the kids.

They have been identified as 4-year-old Siah Casillas, 20-month-old Saidah Noor and 7-month old Intisar Mahamed.











If you have any information in this case, you are encouraged to contact the Mcdonald County Sheriff’s Office.

Press Release:

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified the female found alongside highway 59 between Lanagan and Noel as 25 year old, Jessica McCormack. According to friends, Jessica, has not been seen since around the middle of July, 2019.

After the initial discovery of the body, investigators followed several leads. During the investigation, it was determined that a female from Noel, had not been heard from for approximately a month, but authorities were not notified by anyone of any concerns that she was missing. As the investigation unfolded investigators began gathering information about Jessica to determine if she was the victim. Due to the condition of the body investigators were cautious not wanting to misidentify her. After several days of investigation and a reexamination of the body, we have strong evidence to believe that the body is that of Jessica McCormack. Formal identification will not be complete until dental records and dna samples are confirmed, but do have a dna sample from a family member at this time to compare and trying to get dental comparison xrays at this time also.

Jessica McCormack’s family has been notified of the determination of the investigation. Jessica’s three small children that have not been seen since her disappearance. We are seeking the public’s assistance in trying to locate Jessica’s 3 kids. According to her friends, all 3 kids were last seen with Jessica on or around July 3, 2019. One of the fathers has come forward and filed a missing person endangered child report with our office. Since all this information has come about quickly and we want to encourage anyone with information about Jessica or her 3 kids to come forward and speak with one of our investigators. The kids are 4 year old Siah Casillas, 20 month old Saidah Noor, and 7 month old Intisar Mahamed.

The Sheriff’s Office has entered the kids as missing and possibly endangered into the national system and we are working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to determine what type of alert is appropriate.