Breakfast & Lunch By Brooks Heritage Farms

Joplin, Mo - A local farmer invites Four State residents to have a meal and learn about his products.

Joplin's Brooks Heritage Farms held a breakfast and lunch today featuring all of their in-house products.

This farm raises grass fed beef, heritage brand pigs, and free-range chicken, all antibiotic free.

Because this method of farming is more expensive, Brooks Heritage Farms sells directly to the public through farmers markets and the breakfast and lunch events.

Today, Brooks Heritage farmers want the community to engage with one another and get back to a natural way of living.

"We absolutely develop a relationship with any. It becomes very personal. You know, you learn about them. It's just a very very nice experience. Much different than going to the grocery store." says Douglas Brooks, Farmer

Brooks wants to continue having breakfast and lunch throughout the Winter, as well as incorporating other producers at future breakfasts.