Branson postpones decision on Duck Boat memorial

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) - The Branson Board of Aldermen are again postponing a decision on whether or not to build a memorial to honor the victims of the Duck Boat tragedy that took place last July.

At the Branson City Council meeting, leaders voted to put off the vote until no later than January of 2020.

This topic came up last September when it was first postponed. The Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors wants to donate the memorial in Old School Park along Hwy 76.

However, many residents are conflicted on whether to erect a memorial with the names of the victims, to remind people of the terrible tragedy.

Council will continue to take comment the rest of year.