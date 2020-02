BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — Branson crews responded to a woman who had fallen and broke her leg at a Wilderness trail.

Courtesy: Branson Professional Firefighters local 152

With 338 steps down, crews took about 2 hours to remove the patient at the bottom of the trail.

According to the Branson Professional Firefighters Facebook page, crews loaded the patient onto a stokes baskets for teams to carry her to the top of the trail head.

Courtesy: Branson Professional Firefighters local 152

Ambulance transported the patient to the hospital for further treatment.