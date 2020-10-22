Branco receives award for work on Goodman school

NEOSHO, Mo. — In 2017 Goodman was devastated by an EF-2 tornado that destroyed the elementary school.

Justin Branham, President of Branco Enterprises, said, “It was a natural fit for us to help that community and school rebuild.”

In 2019 Branco Enterprises completed their remodel of the Goodman Elementary School. The previous building was left in shambles after a tornado in April of 2017. With employees from the Neosho area, they felt it was their duty to help out their home.

“We have people who work for us who went to school at Goodman, we have employees that live in Goodman, we’ve always been committed to our school district.”

Now they’re getting recognized for the work. Branco is one of the finalists in the upcoming American General Contractors Building Excellence Award and the community could not be happier.

Samantha Hamilton, Goodman Elementary Principal, said, “They so deserve it, working with Branco was a really, really cool experience. As a building principal that was never something that I planned to do, to be a part of that process, but they really took into account the wishes and desires of the school personnel.”

For the effort and care Branco put into their school.

“They really shared our vision and worked very hard to make it happen, really just took our best interest at heart, and it was very well received, and it is really appreciated.”

Branco is grateful for their community’s support.

“Being part of that civic pride for that city and being part of that school district, there’s no feeling like it,” said Branham.