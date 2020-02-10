Brad Pitt’s big win! Native of Springfield, MO takes home an Oscar

Brad Pitt’s first acting win
ABC News- Brad Pitt won his first Oscar for acting, picking up the best supporting actor Academy Award for his work in Quentin Tarantino’s film, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”
In 2014, Pitt won a best picture Oscar for producing “12 Years a Slave.”
The A-lister briefly got political in his acceptance speech, saying his 45 seconds to speak on stage is 45 more than “the Senate gave [former national security adviser] John Bolton this week” during the impeachment trial.
To his costar, DiCaprio, Pitt said, “Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view is fantastic.”
Pitt ended his speech with a shoutout to his six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
“This is for my kids who color everything I do,” he said. “I adore you.”