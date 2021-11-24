Boys & Girls Club in need of donations for “Holiday Heroes” program

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s another way for you to help kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

It’s through a program called “Holiday Heroes.” It works by residents volunteering to purchase items on a kid’s wish list. Aaron Lee says items are needed for as many as 50 kids.

“We picked some families that are kind of needing some extra help this year and then those kids get to pick out some lists and they get to pick out some gifts they’re wanting on their Christmas lists and then we kind of send those out with some donors and then those donors buy those gifts and bring them back wrapped and then we do a big mass opening with all those kids,” said Aaron Lee, Boys & Girls Club Site Coordinator.

