Boys and Girls Club working on renovations

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri have been on the move lately.

All Summer long, the administration for the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri have been in one building–the Sears Plaza.

But the kids themselves have been in another, in a church.

It’s been that way while remodeling has been going on inside the club itself, as well as the new addition taking shape behind it.

When finished, it will allow the club to finally get rid of something they’ve had for far too long.

Rhonda Gorham, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, said, “So we’re hoping to like get rid of that wait list with this new building, we will have new bathrooms down there and a kitchen and a teen center which will be fabulous for our teens.”

In addition to increasing the number of total program rooms, the new addition will also contain a storm safe room.

The new building will add an additional 13,000 square feet to go along with the existing 23,000 square feet.

The inside remodel will allow administration to finally have their own area.

He old kitchen will remain, serving as a classroom of sorts, where they can teach kids how to do their own cooking.

And she says even frequent visitors won’t recognize it when it’s finished.

Rhonda Gorham, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, said, “So for the remodel we did a complete gut and remodel, so all walls down, all HVAC out, everything, plumbing, it’s all brand new.”

The plan is to have the remodel of the existing building finished by the start of school with the completion of the new addition behind it shortly after.

Donations are still needed to pay for the work.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=BOYS%20AND%20GIRLS%20CLUB%20OF%20SOUTHWEST%20MISSOURI