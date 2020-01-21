Boys and Girls Club trains MSSU students on CPR

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Staff members of a local organization learn to save lives, just in case.

Employees of the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri spent part of their day learning how to do CPR as well as other types of safety related training.

Since many staff members are students at MSSU, today was an ideal time for the training since there were no classes at the university.

And if they are called on to save a child’s life, they’ll never forget what day they learned how.

Rhonda Gorham, Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, said, “We employ about 50 individuals here at the Club which I think a lot of people don’t know, we really put them through some intense training, um they have to go through a core training just to understand what Boys and Girls Club is, they go through about three different safety trainings and then of course CPR and first aid which we’re doing today.”

Additional staffing is necessary because the organization now operates three locations in Webb City, as well as the Joplin campus.