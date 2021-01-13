Boys and Girls club of SWMO seeking volunteers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin also needs volunteers and sponsors for an upcoming event.

The club is getting ready to host its inaugural Boys and Girls Club Basketball Tournament in early February. But in order to do that, several volunteers are needed. Regina Hammons says there are plenty of options for volunteers who want to help raise money for the club.

Regina Hammons, Events & Marketing, Boys & Girls Club of SWMO, said, “To give us two hours of their time either Friday or Saturday, I think Friday’s times are 5 to 10, Saturday’s are 9 to 10, so that’s a longer day, so obviously we need more Saturday, so there’s concession stands, there’s front door, there’s time clock, there’s the books.”

The tournament is being held at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin on Friday and Saturday, February 5th and 6th. To sign up as a volunteer or a sponsor, call 417-623-8072.