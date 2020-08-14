Boys and Girls Club of SWMO holds annual golf fundraiser

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of golfers grabbed their clubs and hit the links to raise money for a local organization.

Golfers came out for the annual Clubbing for The Club event to support the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

24 teams competed to raise money to help with operational costs and to ensure the boys and girls club can continue making a positive impact in the lives of area youth.

This is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year and with everything going on, organizers say they’re grateful for such a great turnout.

Rhonda Gorham, Executive Director, Boys And Girls Club Of SW Missouri, said, “You know, we have been impressed this year with our golfers and the support of the hole sponsors. This has been a tough year for everyone and our kids have needed this, they needed to come back, they need to go back to school, and this event is going to be great to help us do those things.”

Gorham says last year’s event brought in about $35,000, so they’re aiming to raise $40,000 with this year’s event.

