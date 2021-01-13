Boys and Girls Club in need of donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — Like many not for profit organizations, the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri is in need of donations this year.

Due to the financial impact of the global pandemic, many of the businesses and groups that normally support the club, either won’t be able to do so at all this year, or are giving less than in years past. As a result, the club is calling on people who went to the club when they were kids, or knew young people who did, to join the alumni and friends club.

If you want more information on becoming a member for life, follow the link below.

