Boys and Girls Club celebrates Black History Month

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri is hosting its second annual Black History Month Coloring Contest.

The organization is teaming up with US-Cellular to offer the contest to kids in fourth grade and older. Children are drawing an African American historical figure world leader athlete or celebrity.

Amia Warren, Development Coordinator, said, “It teaches our kids the importance of people in our community. And how it doesn’t matter what you look like or what background you come from you can make a difference in the world.”

Ten finalists will be chosen in late January then the community will vote on their favorite artwork at US-Cellular from February first to the 28th. The top three winners will receive cash prizes from $100 to $250.