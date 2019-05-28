Boy Scouts of America spent Memorial Day honoring flags that have served their duty

On this Memorial Day, flags that have served their duty and have been worn out are retired in Carthage.

The Boy Scouts of America in Joplin spent more than five hours properly burning American flags. The organization says it’s a very important ceremony to honor veterans especially on Memorial Day. The flags are cut by each stripe separately as well as the blue patch with the fifty stars. The boy scouts say it’s an important process for old and worn out flags.

“It’s when the flag is torn on the edges or just faded in color and it’s served its duty and it’s ready to be retired,” says Wyatt Hensley, Boy Scouts of America.

Each scout spent the day taking part in the tradition, all rotating in shifts.

