Boy Scouts are packing meals for families in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three local Boy Scouts are feeding hungry families for their “Eagle Service Project.”

Sunday afternoon scouts and dozens of volunteers were at McAuley High School packing meals for Outreach House of Joplin.

Each Boy Scout raised one-thousand-dollars to purchase three meal kits that will feed 6,000 people.

They had three stations setup inside the multipurpose room with teams assembling the minestrone soup, Spanish rice and macaroni and cheese.

The scouts decided on this project because Outreach House will be closing its kitchen for two weeks during Christmas break.

“So all of these families that rely on these meals they don’t get them. And so what we are going to do is all these meals we are making during those two weeks they are shut down we will be giving those meals out so its offsetting hunger,” said Phillip Motazedi, Boy Scout.

“I was surprised everyone was so generous with their donations and I’m really grateful for them,” Drew Zeb, Boy Scout.

“It feels great. Earlier today I was kind of worried that a lot of people would show up. But seeing everyone coming together it was really heartwarming.” David Ndukwu, Boy Scout.

They will donate the food packages later this month.