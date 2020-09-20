Boy from Parson facing serious charges

PARSONS, Kan. — A 16-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting that took place in Parsons Thursday afternoon.

The Parsons Police Department responded to a call near 27th and Grand Avenue, there they found a vehicle riddled with gunshots.

Police believe the target of this shooting was a 22-year-old black man who was driving that vehicle – he was uninjured.

Police later located the suspect a few blocks away, and the 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The teen is currently being held at the Girard Juvenile Detention Center, facing multiple charges.

The identities of the suspect and victim are not being shared at this time.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is being encouraged to contact the Parsons Police Department.